Hurricane Irma: storm moves towards Tampa with risk of life-threatening surges – live

Irma is now moving up the west coast of Florida but has been downgraded to a category 2 storm with winds of 105mph

3.36am BST

The storm is going to change course to north-northwest during the night, the USNHC has said. It’s currently just north of Arcadia at this grid reference so that change will push it towards St Petersburg/Tampa.

It also said Irma was producing widespread damaging winds across much of Florida. Important to remember though that the storm has been downgraded to category 2 with less powerful winds than had been feared 24 hours ago.

We just lost power in Palm Harbor #Irma

3.15am BST

Florida senator Marco Rubio has tweeted that Hialeah hospital in Miami has only two hours of diesel left for its generator. He has appealed for help or for Florida Power and Light to restore power as soon as possible to the 378-bed acute hospital.

Just got report @HialeahHospital has less than 2 hours of diesel left to run generator. They need diesel or @insideFPL restoration ASAP

