Hurricane Irma: millions evacuate Florida as superstorm hits Cuba – latest updates

Fema chief Brock Long says he thinks the authorities are prepared for the recovery efforts that will need to swing into place behind Irma. But, he told CNN, those efforts will need to be on a huge scale:

The forecast models are in great agreement: Florida’s going to get hit.

Particularly what stands out is that the forward speed of this storm is starting to slow down, which indicates it’s about to make its turn to the north.

Citizens of south Florida need to set their expectations that the power could be off for multiple days, if not weeks, in some areas.

Fema (the US Federal Emergency Management Agency) has set up a web page to dispel myths and rumours surrounding Hurricane Irma and the Florida evacuations. You can find it here.

It covers rumours including the high demand for fuel (true) and that hotels must take in pets who arrive with their evacuated owners (false) – although emergency shelters will take pets.

