Hurricane Irma leaves UK’s Caribbean tax havens relying on volunteers

Vulnerable ‘wealthy’ islands are struggling to restore sanitation and power and say they need more aid

Heavy rainfall, mosquito infestations and flooding are bringing fresh misery to beleaguered survivors of Hurricane Irma, a week on from the storm which brought devastation to the Caribbean last week.

But while the British government continues to face criticism for what some see as a slow reaction to the plight of its overseas territories, a volunteer-led response is now under way in locations such as the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

