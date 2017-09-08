Home / World / Hurricane Irma batters Bahamas as Florida evacuates – latest updates

Hurricane Irma batters Bahamas as Florida evacuates – latest updates

3 hours ago World Comments Off on Hurricane Irma batters Bahamas as Florida evacuates – latest updates

The Department for International Development has sent through a breakdown of the help arriving and on it way to the Caribbean after the UK was criticised for its slow response. It said:

People in British Overseas Territories feel UK has not responded quickly enough to #Irma2017 ex-UN/ex-minister @ValerieAmos tells #BBCNews pic.twitter.com/EnfsDus42O

The first UK aid drops have been made by helicopter to the British island of Anguilla as more aid is on the way to the British Virgin Islands, according to the latest updates from the Department for International Developments.

#UKaid shelter kits delivered to British island of Anguilla by @RoyalNavy #Irma https://t.co/UcYowRG7Qw

#UKaid is on the ground from Mounts Bay – shelter kits to help with #Irma response in Anguilla. More going to British Virgin Islands. pic.twitter.com/SAI6fxrBCf

NEW; PM to chair #cobr meeting on #Irma this pm. Spokesman insists govt been swift in responding to British Virgin Island's call for help

