Home / World / HRT will not shorten lives, women told after new research published

HRT will not shorten lives, women told after new research published

12 hours ago World Comments Off on HRT will not shorten lives, women told after new research published

Follow-up to alarming reports issued at turn of century says women on therapy do not die sooner than those on placebos

Women will be able to take hormone replacement pills without worrying that the therapy will shorten their lifespans, according to the longest follow-up yet of research that raised fears about the risks of a once-popular treatment.

That earlier research was stopped early when unexpected harm was found to be caused by the use of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) – oestrogen alone or in combination with progestin, a synthetic hormone.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Even an embarrassing glitch at iPhone X launch can’t knock Apple off the top

Despite leaks and a hiccup during a demo of its new Face ID unlocking feature, analysts say this year’s launch puts Apple in an ‘extraordinarily strong’ position This year’s iPhone launch event hit a rocky patch when Apple exec Craig Federighi went to demonstrate the iPhone X’s facial recognition technology, Face ID, which replaces the fingerprint scanner as a security mechanism. Related: iPhone X: new Apple smartphone dumps home button for all-screen design Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.