Home / Libya / Horse racing season begins in Tripoli

Horse racing season begins in Tripoli

14 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Horse racing season begins in Tripoli

By Gabriel Harrison. Tunis, 16 September 2017: The first of a five-week series of horse races began yesterday at Tripoli’s Busetta race course. Known as “The Libya Peace Cup” they have been organised by the Libyan Horse Racing Authority and sponsored by the General Authority for Culture. The races will continue at 4pm every Friday […]Original Article

Check Also

Families threatened during trial return to Tawergha: report

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 16 September 2017: Moves made in Misrata last week to implement the agreement permitting Tawerghans to return home appear to have proved unworkable today after four Tawerghan families who had gone to Tawergha for a temporary visit, were reported to have been shot at by a Misratan militia while they [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.