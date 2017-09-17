Horse racing season begins in Tripoli

By Gabriel Harrison. Tunis, 16 September 2017: The first of a five-week series of horse races began yesterday at Tripoli’s Busetta race course. Known as “The Libya Peace Cup” they have been organised by the Libyan Horse Racing Authority and sponsored by the General Authority for Culture. The races will continue at 4pm every Friday […]Original Article
Check Also
Families threatened during trial return to Tawergha: report
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 16 September 2017: Moves made in Misrata last week to implement the agreement permitting Tawerghans to return home appear to have proved unworkable today after four Tawerghan families who had gone to Tawergha for a temporary visit, were reported to have been shot at by a Misratan militia while they [...]