Home / Libya / HoR-SC dialogue back on the agenda

HoR-SC dialogue back on the agenda

10 hours ago Libya Comments Off on HoR-SC dialogue back on the agenda

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 11 September 2017: Despite conflicting reports as to progress on the Libya crisis made during the weekend’s African Union’s mini-summit in Brazzaville, it appears that there has been progress towards a new phase of consensus on introducing amendments to the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA). Dialogue is back on the agenda. On […]Original Article

Check Also

Qatrun Tebu brigade clamps down on southern border smuggling

By Jamal Adel. Khartoum, 11 September 2017: The Sukour Al-Sahra (“Desert Eagles”) Brigade captured a convoy of some 60 vehicles carrying Libyan goods along with their drivers, their Thuraya satellite phones and caches of arms this morning at the Kouri Bougoudi gold mine straddling the Libyan-Chadian border. Another 12 vehicles carrying Libyan-subsidized goods destined for Chad were [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.