HoR-SC dialogue back on the agenda

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 11 September 2017: Despite conflicting reports as to progress on the Libya crisis made during the weekend’s African Union’s mini-summit in Brazzaville, it appears that there has been progress towards a new phase of consensus on introducing amendments to the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA). Dialogue is back on the agenda. On […]Original Article
