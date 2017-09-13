BEIRUT/MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah has declared victory in the Syrian war while Russia said government forces had driven militants from much of the country where President Bashar al-Assad's rule seemed in danger two years ago.
Hezbollah declares Syria victory, Russia says much of country won back
