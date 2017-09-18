CAIRO/RAMALLAH (Reuters) – Hamas has agreed to dissolve the administration that runs Gaza, it said on Sunday, a major step towards handing control of the enclave to a Palestinian unity government after a decade of bitter rivalry with President Mahmoud Abbas.
Original Article
Hamas says ready to hand Gaza to a Palestinian unity government
CAIRO/RAMALLAH (Reuters) – Hamas has agreed to dissolve the administration that runs Gaza, it said on Sunday, a major step towards handing control of the enclave to a Palestinian unity government after a decade of bitter rivalry with President Mahmoud Abbas.