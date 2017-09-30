Home / Libya / Hafter “briefs” French FM Le Drain on Italian talks: report

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 30 September 2017: Despite no official statements from the French authorities, Khalifa Hafter has had talks in Paris with the French government, according to a source close to him. He arrived in Paris on Thursday where he met French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, reportedly to “brief” him on the current […]Original Article

