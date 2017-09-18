Home / World / Germany’s rightwing AfD party could lead opposition after election

Germany’s rightwing AfD party could lead opposition after election

21 hours ago World Comments Off on Germany’s rightwing AfD party could lead opposition after election

Scandals have failed to dent popularity of anti-immigration AfD, which latest polls put in third place on 11% of the votes

Rightwing populists could make up the biggest opposition force in the next German parliament after a series of scandals appear to have galvanised rather than weakened the chances of the far-right in next Sunday’s election.

The Eurosceptic, anti-immigration Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has pulled up to third place in four of the last five polls conducted. A survey published on Sunday by the polling institute Emnid in Bild am Sonntag newspaper has the AfD on 11%, behind Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union on 36% and the centre-left SPD on 22%.

Continue reading…

