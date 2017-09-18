Germany’s rightwing AfD party could lead opposition after election

Scandals have failed to dent popularity of anti-immigration AfD, which latest polls put in third place on 11% of the votes

Rightwing populists could make up the biggest opposition force in the next German parliament after a series of scandals appear to have galvanised rather than weakened the chances of the far-right in next Sunday’s election.

The Eurosceptic, anti-immigration Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party has pulled up to third place in four of the last five polls conducted. A survey published on Sunday by the polling institute Emnid in Bild am Sonntag newspaper has the AfD on 11%, behind Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union on 36% and the centre-left SPD on 22%.

