Germany faces first far-right party in parliament since second world war

Alternative für Deutschland could become main opposition group if Merkel keeps her coalition together, bringing raft of entitlements to populist party

Germany is bracing itself for a watershed moment in its postwar history, with an overtly nationalist party is set to emphatically enter the country’s parliament for the first time in almost six decades.

Rightwing populist Alternative für Deutschland has strengthened its upward trajectory in the last week before the vote, with two polls published on Friday showing the party on third place.

