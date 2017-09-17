Home / World / Fresh fears for newborn babies as Rohingyas’ plight worsens

Fresh fears for newborn babies as Rohingyas' plight worsens

Aid agencies in camps are overwhelmed as family tragedies unfold on Myanmar’s border

More than 400 babies have been born in the no man’s land between the borders of Bangladesh and Myanmar in the past 15 days as 400,000 Rohingya people have fled from the violence, house burnings and gunfire in Rakhine state.

The Rohingya are trapped. Myanmar’s military has blamed insurgents for the latest round of violence. The UN has called the situation a “humanitarian disaster” and aid agencies are overwhelmed. About 80% of those fleeing are women and children – and there are babies being born along the way.

