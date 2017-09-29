ERBIL, Iraq/ANKARA (Reuters) – A ban on international flights into Iraq's Kurdish region was being imposed on Friday after the Baghdad government retaliated against a vote for independence that has drawn opposition from foreign powers.
Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote
