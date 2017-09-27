Facebook, Google, Twitter asked to testify on Russian meddling

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Executives from Facebook, Alphabet Inc's Google and Twitter have been asked to testify to the U.S. Congress in coming weeks as lawmakers probe Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, committee sources said on Wednesday. Original Article
