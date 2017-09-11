Home / MENA / Exclusive: Iraq holding 1,400 foreign wives, children of suspected Islamic State fighters

Exclusive: Iraq holding 1,400 foreign wives, children of suspected Islamic State fighters

14 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Exclusive: Iraq holding 1,400 foreign wives, children of suspected Islamic State fighters

SOUTH OF MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraqi authorities are holding 1,400 foreign wives and children of suspected Islamic State fighters after government forces expelled the jihadist group from one of its last remaining strongholds in Iraq, security and aid officials said.
Original Article

Check Also

Some Syrian schools erase Assad but tensions rise over Kurdish

HAZIMA, Syria (Reuters) - The few bullet-marked schools Islamic State did not flatten or booby trap around its former Syrian stronghold of Raqqa are buzzing for the first time in years with the sound of children learning.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.