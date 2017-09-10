Home / World / Ex-Georgian leader Saakashvili’s train halted near Ukraine border

Ex-Georgian leader Saakashvili’s train halted near Ukraine border

8 hours ago World Comments Off on Ex-Georgian leader Saakashvili’s train halted near Ukraine border

PRZEMYSL, Poland (Reuters) – A train carrying former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili and his supporters was prevented from leaving a railway station in Poland for Ukraine on Sunday, deepening a standoff between Saakashvili and the Ukrainian authorities. Original Article

Check Also

UK doesn’t need Brexit to curb EU immigration, says former PM Blair

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could bring in tough new controls on immigration from the European Union without actually having to leave the bloc, former prime minister Tony Blair said on Sunday.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.