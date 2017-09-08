Home / World / Emmanuel Macron calls for solidarity as he vows to lead EU rebuild

Emmanuel Macron calls for solidarity as he vows to lead EU rebuild

11 hours ago World Comments Off on Emmanuel Macron calls for solidarity as he vows to lead EU rebuild

French president uses Athens speech to position himself as the leader to fix EU’s crisis of confidence, calling for the shoring up of shared European values

The French president Emmanuel Macron has vowed to lead a “rebuilding” of the European Union, warning that “sovereignty, democracy and trust are in danger” and that its citizens no longer understand the project.

In a speech in Athens, Macron called for greater European Union cooperation and solidarity, reiterating his longstanding calls for an integrated eurozone with its own financial minister, parliament and a standalone budget to head off future crises.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Mexico earthquake: strongest tremor in a century leads to mass evacuations

At least six dead as president urges vigilance and tsunami warnings are issued for the region The strongest earthquake to hit Mexico in a century has left at least six people dead, sparked mass evacuations and prompted warnings of tsunamis across the region. The magnitude 8.2 quake struck 100 miles (165km) west of the state of Chiapas just before midnight on Thursday local time. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.