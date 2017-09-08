Emmanuel Macron calls for solidarity as he vows to lead EU rebuild

French president uses Athens speech to position himself as the leader to fix EU’s crisis of confidence, calling for the shoring up of shared European values

The French president Emmanuel Macron has vowed to lead a “rebuilding” of the European Union, warning that “sovereignty, democracy and trust are in danger” and that its citizens no longer understand the project.



In a speech in Athens, Macron called for greater European Union cooperation and solidarity, reiterating his longstanding calls for an integrated eurozone with its own financial minister, parliament and a standalone budget to head off future crises.

