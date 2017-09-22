Home / Libya / Derna mujadineen confirm deaths of VOAS employees kidnapped by IS in 2015

Derna mujadineen confirm deaths of VOAS employees kidnapped by IS in 2015

2 days ago Libya Comments Off on Derna mujadineen confirm deaths of VOAS employees kidnapped by IS in 2015

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 22 September 2017: The Derna Mujahideen Shoura Council has said that five bodies it found in June 2015 after it managed to expel forces of the Islamic State (IS) were those of Austrian oil services company VAOS employee who were among nine staff kidnapped at the Ghani oilfield by IS […]Original Article

Check Also

Fighting intensifies in Sabratha as militias blame each other

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 21 September 2017: Fighting in Sabratha between the 48th Brigade along with its allies and the rival Anti-ISIS Operations Room (AIOR) intensified today after efforts yesterday by elders from Zawia and Zintan to broker a ceasefire collapsed. Both sides have blamed the other for the failure of the ceasefire, with [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.