Cyprus ‘selling’ EU citizenship to super rich of Russia and Ukraine

Passports issued under ‘golden visa’ scheme raises €4bn since 2013, according to papers seen by the Guardian

Billionaire Russian oligarchs and Ukrainian elites accused of corruption are among hundreds of people who have acquired EU passports under controversial “golden visa” schemes, the Guardian has learnt.

The government of Cyprus has raised more than €4bn since 2013 by providing citizenship to the super rich, granting them the right to live and work throughout Europe in exchange for cash investment. More than 400 passports are understood to have been issued through this schemelast year alone.

