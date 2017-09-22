Home / Libya / Civilians die as Sabratha fighting enters sixth day

Civilians die as Sabratha fighting enters sixth day

1 day ago Libya Comments Off on Civilians die as Sabratha fighting enters sixth day

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 22 September 2017: An entire family was reported to have been killed today when a shell fell on their car in Sabratha’s Dahman district, as fighting between the 48th Brigade and the Anti-Daesh Operations Room continued for a sixth day. “The family were a long way from the fighting and […]Original Article

Check Also

Fighting intensifies in Sabratha as militias blame each other

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 21 September 2017: Fighting in Sabratha between the 48th Brigade along with its allies and the rival Anti-ISIS Operations Room (AIOR) intensified today after efforts yesterday by elders from Zawia and Zintan to broker a ceasefire collapsed. Both sides have blamed the other for the failure of the ceasefire, with [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.