Civilians die as Sabratha fighting enters sixth day

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 22 September 2017: An entire family was reported to have been killed today when a shell fell on their car in Sabratha’s Dahman district, as fighting between the 48th Brigade and the Anti-Daesh Operations Room continued for a sixth day. “The family were a long way from the fighting and […]Original Article
Check Also
Fighting intensifies in Sabratha as militias blame each other
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 21 September 2017: Fighting in Sabratha between the 48th Brigade along with its allies and the rival Anti-ISIS Operations Room (AIOR) intensified today after efforts yesterday by elders from Zawia and Zintan to broker a ceasefire collapsed. Both sides have blamed the other for the failure of the ceasefire, with [...]