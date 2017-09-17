Home / World / Catalonia divided as controversial poll on independence sparks conflict with Madrid

14 hours ago

As appeals for dialogue make no progress, Madrid turns to threats of police action

In two weeks, Catalans will go to the polls to vote in a referendum on whether to secede from Spain and form an independent republic. Or will they?

Ever since Carles Puigdemont’s government called the referendum for 1 October, the central government in Madrid has been doing everything in its power to ensure that it does not happen. Madrid says the referendum is unconstitutional and so are the laws the Catalan parliament passed a week ago, which will in effect disconnect Catalonia from Spanish legislative and administrative control if the Yes vote prevails.

