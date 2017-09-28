Home / World / Catalan leaders compare Spain to North Korea after referendum sites blocked

Catalan leaders compare Spain to North Korea after referendum sites blocked

5 hours ago World Comments Off on Catalan leaders compare Spain to North Korea after referendum sites blocked

Regional government says online crackdown poses threat to free speech, while police express reservations over shutting down polling stations

The Catalan regional government has accused the Spanish authorities of behaving like Turkey, China and North Korea by blocking websites designed to help people vote in Sunday’s independence referendum.

Over the past week the Spanish government has stepped up its efforts to stop the unilateral vote by deploying thousands of extra police officers to Catalonia and taking control of the region’s finances.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Almost half of all abortions performed worldwide are unsafe, reveals WHO

World Health Organisation figures show 25.1 million procedures every year are not safe, with abortion-related deaths highest in west and central Africa There are nearly 56 million abortions every year in the world and almost half of them are unsafe, according to a major piece of research from the World Health Organisation. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.