Catalan campaigners hand out a million referendum ballots

Thousands gather across Catalonia to show support for 1 October independence vote that Madrid has vowed to stop

Catalan independence campaigners have held rallies across the region, distributing 1m ballot papers a week before people are due to vote in a sovereignty referendum that the Spanish government has vowed to stop.



Thousands of people congregated in town squares around Catalonia on Sunday to show their support for the vote as tensions between the pro-independence regional government and the Spanish state continued to rise.

