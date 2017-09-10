Home / World / Cambodia’s parliament votes to prosecute opposition leader

Cambodia’s parliament votes to prosecute opposition leader

21 hours ago

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia's parliament voted on Monday to allow the prosecution of opposition leader Kem Sokha on treason charges that have been criticized by Western countries and are dismissed by his party as nonsense. Original Article

