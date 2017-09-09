Home / Libya / Brazzaville gears up for AU summit on Libya – but minus Hafter

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 8 September 2017: The African Union’s mini-summit on Libya in the Congolese capital Brazzaville is due to kick-off tomorrow morning with an array of Libyan and African leaders. Presidency Council head Faiez Serraj and State Council president Abdulrahman Sewehli were due to fly there today, Friday, while House of Representatives […]Original Article

