Brazzaville gears up for AU summit on Libya – but minus Hafter

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 8 September 2017: The African Union’s mini-summit on Libya in the Congolese capital Brazzaville is due to kick-off tomorrow morning with an array of Libyan and African leaders. Presidency Council head Faiez Serraj and State Council president Abdulrahman Sewehli were due to fly there today, Friday, while House of Representatives […]Original Article
Check Also
Prince Idris Al-Senussi calls for restoration of 1951 constitution
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 7 September 2017: Prince Idris Abdullah Abed Senussi has called for the restoration of the 1951 constitution as a way of getting Libya out of its present crisis. The Libyan people were suffering as never before a result of the continuing anarchy, he told a press conference in Tunis today. They had [...]