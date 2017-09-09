Home / Libya / Brazzaville AU Libyan mini-summit breaks no new ground

Brazzaville AU Libyan mini-summit breaks no new ground

8 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Brazzaville AU Libyan mini-summit breaks no new ground

By Libya Herald reporters. Tunis, 9 September 2017: Today’s African Union (AU) mini-summit on Libya in Brazzaville made no progress but simply heard a reprise of rival positions, while no one could hear from Khalifa Hafter who had declined to attend. The Skirhat agreement was forced through by the-then UNSMIL chief Bernadino Leon who was biased toward […]Original Article

Check Also

No UN blue berets for Libya insists UNSMIL

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 8 September 2017: Reports in a number of Libyan media outlets that UN Special Envoy Ghassan Salamé said that the UN intended to send peacekeeping forces to Libya have been firmly denied by the UN special mission in Libya (UNSMIL). In a statement today, it insisted that all that [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.