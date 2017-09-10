Brace for impact: Packing 130 mph winds, Irma poised to hit Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla (Reuters) – Millions of people huddled in shelters or in battened-down homes in Florida on Sunday morning as Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic, prepared to make landfall with 130-mph (210 kph) winds and catastrophically high seas. Original Article
