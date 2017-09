Boy, 11, and parents die after falling into volcanic crater near Naples

Boy is said to have fainted and fallen after entering prohibited area, and his parents tried to save him, but the crater collapsed

An 11-year-old boy and his parents have died after falling into a volcanic crater near Naples.

Italian press reports said the boy walked into a prohibited area at Solfatara di Pozzuoli, one of 40 volcanoes in the Campi Flegrei area west of Naples.

Continue reading…