Benghazi port to open in October

By Gabriel Harrison. Tunis, 8 September 2017: The port of Benghazi will reopen on 1 October, according to port authority spokesman Muftah Al-Shuaiby. It has been closed for more than three years. In 2014, it was effectively controlled by the militants opposed to Operation Karama and at the time the Libyan National Army (LNA) even threatened […]Original Article
Check Also
Prince Idris Al-Senussi calls for restoration of 1951 constitution
By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 7 September 2017: Prince Idris Abdullah Abed Senussi has called for the restoration of the 1951 constitution as a way of getting Libya out of its present crisis. The Libyan people were suffering as never before a result of the continuing anarchy, he told a press conference in Tunis today. They had [...]