Benghazi port to open in October

By Gabriel Harrison. Tunis, 8 September 2017: The port of Benghazi will reopen on 1 October, according to port authority spokesman Muftah Al-Shuaiby. It has been closed for more than three years. In 2014, it was effectively controlled by the militants opposed to Operation Karama and at the time the Libyan National Army (LNA) even threatened […]Original Article

