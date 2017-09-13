BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Iraq’s Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani vowed on Tuesday to press ahead with a referendum on Kurdish independence on Sept. 25 despite a vote by Iraq's parliament to reject the move.
Barzani vows to press on with Kurdish referendum, defying Iraq parliament
