Bani Walid elders killed on peace mission near Mizdah

29 September 2017

By Libya Herald staff. Tunis, 29 September 2017: Two members of the Warfala tribe’s social council from Bani Walid and two others accompanying them were killed when the car they were traveling in was attacked this morning on the road north of Mizdah heading to Gharyan. According to a source in Bani Walid, the car crashed and overturned after […]Original Article

