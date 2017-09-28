BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Baghdad heaped pressure on Iraq's Kurds on Wednesday, demanding they cancel their overwhelming vote for independence while parliament urged the Iraqi central government to send troops to take control of vital oil fields held by Kurdish forces.
Baghdad piles pressure on Iraqi Kurds to reverse overwhelming independence vote
