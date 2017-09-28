Home / MENA / Baghdad piles pressure on Iraqi Kurds to reverse overwhelming independence vote

Baghdad piles pressure on Iraqi Kurds to reverse overwhelming independence vote

5 hours ago MENA Comments Off on Baghdad piles pressure on Iraqi Kurds to reverse overwhelming independence vote

BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) – Baghdad heaped pressure on Iraq's Kurds on Wednesday, demanding they cancel their overwhelming vote for independence while parliament urged the Iraqi central government to send troops to take control of vital oil fields held by Kurdish forces.
Original Article

Check Also

Kurds press historic independence vote despite regional fears

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurds are expected to vote for independence in a referendum on Monday that neighboring countries and Western powers fear could break up the country and stir broader regional ethnic and sectarian conflict.

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.