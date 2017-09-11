Australia condemned for trying to make asylum seekers ‘homeless and destitute’

Check Also

Irma is now moving up the west coast of Florida but has been downgraded to a category 2 storm with winds of 105mph Full report: Irma hits Florida with surges and floodingEvacuees face a desperate plight at Florida shelters as Irma strikesWhat we know so far about Hurricane Irma 3.36am BST The storm is going to change course to north-northwest during the night, the USNHC has said. It’s currently just north of Arcadia at this grid reference so that change will push it towards St Petersburg/Tampa. It also said Irma was producing widespread damaging winds across much of Florida. Important to remember though that the storm has been downgraded to category 2 with less powerful winds than had been feared 24 hours ago. We just lost power in Palm Harbor #Irma 3.15am BST Florida senator Marco Rubio has tweeted that Hialeah hospital in Miami has only two hours of diesel left for its generator. He has appealed for help or for Florida Power and Light to restore power as soon as possible to the 378-..