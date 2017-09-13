Home / Libya / Arab League calls for Libyan assets to be unfrozen

Arab League calls for Libyan assets to be unfrozen

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 13 September 2017: Arab foreign ministers have called for the UN freeze on Libyan assets abroad to be lifted. Making the call at the Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Cairo yesterday, they said that access to the money was needed by the Presidency Council (PC) to fund services needed […]Original Article

