Arab League calls for Libyan assets to be unfrozen

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 13 September 2017: Arab foreign ministers have called for the UN freeze on Libyan assets abroad to be lifted. Making the call at the Arab League foreign ministers meeting in Cairo yesterday, they said that access to the money was needed by the Presidency Council (PC) to fund services needed […]Original Article
Check Also
PC bans unauthorised Tripoli demonstrations: report
By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 12 September 2017: There are reports that the Presidency Council’s (PC) Ministry of the Interior has banned unauthorised gatherings or demonstrations in the capital. A ruling has apparently gone out from the ministry saying that those planning any sort of protest must first obtain its permission. The ban is supposedly [...]