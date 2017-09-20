Home / Libya / Another mass grave found in Benghazi

Another mass grave found in Benghazi

14 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Another mass grave found in Benghazi

By Libya Herald reporter. Benghazi, 20 September 2017: Saiqa Special Forces have found a mass grave containing some 80 bodies at the classical ruins near the famous Sidi Khribesh lighthouse in Benghazi’s Sabri district. Mari Al-Houti, the head of investigations with Saiqa, said the Red Crescent was collecting the bodies and taking DNA samples so that […]Original Article

Check Also

UN Secretary-General says Libya has an historic opportunity

By Zeinab Mohammed Salih. New York, 20 September 2017: Libya faces an historic opportunity for a political solution said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the launch of today’s high-level Libya meeting on the edge of the UN General Assembly in New York. “It is my deep belief that there is an opportunity for a political [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.