Another mass grave found in Benghazi

By Libya Herald reporter. Benghazi, 20 September 2017: Saiqa Special Forces have found a mass grave containing some 80 bodies at the classical ruins near the famous Sidi Khribesh lighthouse in Benghazi’s Sabri district. Mari Al-Houti, the head of investigations with Saiqa, said the Red Crescent was collecting the bodies and taking DNA samples so that […]Original Article
Check Also
UN Secretary-General says Libya has an historic opportunity
By Zeinab Mohammed Salih. New York, 20 September 2017: Libya faces an historic opportunity for a political solution said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the launch of today’s high-level Libya meeting on the edge of the UN General Assembly in New York. “It is my deep belief that there is an opportunity for a political [...]