After insurgents’ truce, Myanmar says ‘we don’t negotiate with terrorists’

YANGON/SHAH PORIR DWIP ISLAND, Bangladesh (Reuters) – Myanmar on Sunday rebuffed a ceasefire declared by Muslim Rohingya insurgents to enable the delivery of aid to thousands of displaced people in the violence-racked state of Rakhine, declaring simply that it did not negotiate with terrorists. Original Article
