Home / Libya / Zliten plans €360M power and water plants

Zliten plans €360M power and water plants

19 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Zliten plans €360M power and water plants

By Hadi Fornaji. Tunis, 3 July 2017: Zliten is in talks with an Italian consortium to build a power station and water desalination unit for the town. In a couple of statements published yesterday, the municipality said that the projects were on the point of being approved. Both, it added, were with Italian company MST […]Original Article

Check Also

UNSMIL reports large drop in June civilian casualties

By Jamie Prentis. Tunis, 2 July 2017: Civilian causalities across Libya more than halved in June compared to May UNSMIL has announced. It said nine died and 26 were injured in June contrasted with 18 fatalities and 50 injuries in May. The report also marked the first time UNSMIL that has named and accused Libyan [...]

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.