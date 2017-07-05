Home / World / US increases pressure on North Korea after missile test

US increases pressure on North Korea after missile test

5 hours ago World Comments Off on US increases pressure on North Korea after missile test

Donald Trump attacks China over its trade ties with Pyongyang in an early morning tweet

The US has ramped up pressure on North Korea after Tuesday’s successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, making a show of force off the Korean peninsula and calling for a broad international effort to hamper the secretive nation’s nuclear weapons programme.

Donald Trump attacked China over its trade ties with Pyongyang in an early morning tweet, after his top diplomat warned that any country providing economic or military aid, or hosting North Korean workers, was abetting Kim Jong-un’s regime.

Continue reading…

Check Also

Hamburg braces for G20 violence as tensions rise over police tactics

Police chief predicts ‘not just sit-in protests but massive assaults’ as Germany’s second largest city prepares for summit starting on Friday Tell us why you’re protesting at the G20 summit Hamburg is bracing itself for an escalation of violence on the eve of Friday and Saturday’s G20 summit, after local people complained that heavy-handed police have ratcheted up tensions in Germany’s second largest city. A fleet of hi-tech water cannons was used to disperse crowds partying near the conference venue on Tuesday evening. Five people were injured and five arrests made, said police, who have warned that protesters could be hoarding weapons at secret locations. Continue reading...

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved. All articles, images, product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement unless specified. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.