US increases pressure on North Korea after missile test

Donald Trump attacks China over its trade ties with Pyongyang in an early morning tweet

The US has ramped up pressure on North Korea after Tuesday’s successful intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, making a show of force off the Korean peninsula and calling for a broad international effort to hamper the secretive nation’s nuclear weapons programme.

Donald Trump attacked China over its trade ties with Pyongyang in an early morning tweet, after his top diplomat warned that any country providing economic or military aid, or hosting North Korean workers, was abetting Kim Jong-un’s regime.

