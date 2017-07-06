Home / World / Trump says US mulling ‘very severe’ response to North Korea missile test

Trump says US mulling ‘very severe’ response to North Korea missile test

14 hours ago World Comments Off on Trump says US mulling ‘very severe’ response to North Korea missile test

US president says he is determined to confront threat from Pyongyang, after his ambassador to UN raises prospect of military action if diplomacy fails

Donald Trump has said he is considering some “very severe things” in response to North Korea’s successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) this week, as he called on other nations to exert pressure on Pyongyang over its “very bad behaviour”.

The president’s comments, made in Poland, came after the US ambassador to the UN made a push for new sanctions at a security council meeting and said America’s “considerable military forces” could be used against North Korea.

