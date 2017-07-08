Trump left in cold over Paris climate agreement at end of G20 summit

Final communique highlights US opposition to climate deal as Theresa May meets other world leaders

Donald Trump was left isolated at the end of a fractious G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, after every other world leader signed up to a declaration that the Paris climate agreement was irreversible following an unprecedented standoff.

After the publication of a final communique that saw the emergence of a G19 grouping for the first time, Theresa May said she was “dismayed at the US decision to pull out” of the accord and had personally urged the president to reconsider.

