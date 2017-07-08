Home / World / Treaty banning nuclear weapons approved at UN

Treaty banning nuclear weapons approved at UN

11 hours ago World Comments Off on Treaty banning nuclear weapons approved at UN

Supporters hail step towards nuclear-free world as treaty is backed by 122 countries

More than 70 years after the world witnessed the devastating power of nuclear weapons, a global treaty has been approved to ban the bombs, a move that supporters hope will lead to the eventual elimination of all nuclear arms.

The treaty was endorsed by 122 countries at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday after months of talks in the face of strong opposition from nuclear-armed states and their allies. Only the Netherlands, which took part in the discussion, despite having US nuclear weapons on its territory, voted against the treaty.

