Rights group Amnesty International urges Beijing to ‘end cruel farce’ and allow Liu to travel abroad for cancer treatment

Time is running out for China’s most famous political prisoner, Liu Xiaobo, Amnesty International has said, accusing Beijing of showing “new depths of cruelty” with its treatment of the terminally ill democracy campaigner.

Liu, who is 61 and has been behind bars since 2009, was recently diagnosed with late stage liver cancer while serving an 11-year term for subversion.

