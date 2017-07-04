MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish coast guard rescued three men on Tuesday from a half-sunk dinghy stranded in the Mediterranean, after a two-day search for a boat that had left Morocco with 52 people on board.
Original Article
Three migrants rescued off Spanish coast after two-day search for boat
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish coast guard rescued three men on Tuesday from a half-sunk dinghy stranded in the Mediterranean, after a two-day search for a boat that had left Morocco with 52 people on board.