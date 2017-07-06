‘The system’s violating everyone’: the Canadian trans parent fighting to keep gender off cards

Baby Searyl has a health card with no gender marked but for trans parent Kori Doty it is a small win in a broader battle

A parent whose baby has been given a health card that does not specify a gender – believed to be a world first – has said the aim is to allow the child to discover their gender on their own.

“I think we’re starting to understand that gender identity is not directly attached to genitals,” Kori Doty, a non-binary trans person who does not identify as male or female, told the Guardian in an interview.

Continue reading…