Splits in Catalonia’s pro-independence campaign before key vote

Catalan president criticised after minister sacked for admitting that Spain could block planned referendum on independence

Divisions have emerged within Catalonia’s pro-sovereignty movement after a minister in the regional government was sacked for suggesting that this autumn’s independence referendum would probably not go ahead because of fierce opposition from the Spanish government.

A binding vote on 1 October was announced last month by the Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, with voters to be asked: “Do you want Catalonia to be an independent country in the form of a republic?”

