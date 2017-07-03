Sirte’s mayor Madani gets a deputy as the town struggles back to normal

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 3 July 2017: Sirte’s mayor Mukhtar Al-Madani has been given a deputy by the Government of National Accord’s (GNA) local government ministry. Miftah Abuestah at his first meeting with Madani discussed what roles he would play as the town seeks to rebuild itself. More evidence came today that it is […]Original Article
