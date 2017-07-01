Home / Libya / Serraj calls in GECOL boss for power crisis meeting

Serraj calls in GECOL boss for power crisis meeting

24 hours ago Libya Comments Off on Serraj calls in GECOL boss for power crisis meeting

By Libya Herald reporters. Tripoli, 1 July 2017: Strict security measure will be taken to guard against those who seek to interfere with power supplies said the Presidency Council (PC) today. A stern-looking PC head Faiez Serraj called in the GECOL president Abdul Majid Hamza to demand what had caused much of the west and […]Original Article

