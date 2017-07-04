Home / Libya / SC and HoR delegations due in Hague in Dutch initiative on Libya dialogue

1 day ago Libya Comments Off on SC and HoR delegations due in Hague in Dutch initiative on Libya dialogue

By Libya Herald reporter. Tunis, 4 July 2017: A delegation from the State Council (SC) led by it president Abdulrahman Sewehli is due to arrive in The Hague later this week following invitations from Dutch foreign minister Bert Koenders to both the SC and the House of Representatives (HoR) to visit the Dutch capital for […]Original Article

