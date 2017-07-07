CAIRO (Reuters) – Qatar dismissed as "baseless" on Friday renewed accusations that it meddles in other countries' affairs and finances terrorism, in its first public response to a statement from four Arab states locked in a diplomatic dispute with the tiny emirate.
Qatar again rejects four Arab states’ accusations
